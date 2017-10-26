FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STM third-quarter tops revenue and profit forecasts as it raises outlook
October 26, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in 2 hours

STM third-quarter tops revenue and profit forecasts as it raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported third-quarter revenue and net profits that topped analysts’ forecasts as it raised its year-end outlook, saying it was enjoying broad-based growth across all of its business segments.

STMicro reported third-quarter net revenue of $2.14 billion, a rise of 18.9 percent year-over-year, putting the diversified chipmaker on track to deliver solid double-digit revenue growth for the full-year for the first time since 2010.

Net profit attributable to the parent company more than tripled to $236 million from $71.0 million in the year-ago quarter. That easily topped analysts forecasts which ranged from $210-$220 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

