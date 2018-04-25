FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 25, 2018 / 5:32 AM / in 2 hours

STMicro Q1 profits grow, sees "healthy demand" in second-half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said profits grew in the first-quarter, driven by a surge in demand for its auto and industrial products.

Net revenues over the period rose to $2.23 billion from $1.82 billion a year earlier, while gross margin went up to 39.9 percent from 37.7 percent.

The Geneva-based group said it expected second-quarter revenues to increase by about 1.5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, from the previous quarter.

The mid-point target for gross margin is 40 percent for the second quarter.

“For the second half of the year, we see healthy demand, with a strong backlog across all our product groups, end markets, including smartphones, and regions,” said chief executive Carlo Bozotti in a written statement. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.