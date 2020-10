Oct 1 (Reuters) - Semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported on Thursday preliminary third-quarter revenue exceeded its expectations, boosted by a sharp rise in demand for automotive products and microcontrollers.

It sees third-quarter net revenue rising 27.8% sequentially to $2.67 billion, compared to the $2.45 billion it had expected previously. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)