July 23, 2020 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Chipmaker STMicroelectronics ups 2020 outlook on improved market

July 23 (Reuters) - French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics raised its full-year net revenue guidance on Thursday, citing improved market conditions, new products and engaged customer programmes.

STMicro, which generates over 60% of its revenue in Asia-Pacific and whose customers in the region include Samsung and Huawei, now sees 2020 sales in between $9.25 billion and $9.65 billion, compared with $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion previously.

The company expects sales to grow by $610 million to $1.01 billion in the second half of the year, compared to its previous guidance of $340 million to $1.04 billion, with anticipated 17.4% revenue growth in the third-quarter.

The Geneva-based group reported second-quarter sales above its own guidance, with a 6.5% drop instead of an expected 10.3% decrease, citing a quarter-on-quarter revenues increase in its Microcontrollers segment.

It now also expects capital expenditures for 2020 of about $1.2 billion, at the upper end of its previous guidance.

STMicroelectronics stock slumped about 50% between February and March, but managed to recover at a steady rate in line with the sector index afterwards and was up about 10% by mid-July.

Reporting by Charles Regnier in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski

