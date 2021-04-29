STMicro CEO says global chip plants likely saturated until end of 2021

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The semiconductor industry is unlikely to meet the very high worldwide demand for chips until the end of the year, STMicroelectronics’ boss Jean-Marc Chery said on Thursday.

“Manufacturing capacity worldwide, including at foundries, is currently saturated and well below the global level of customer demand, at least for the next six months and most likely for the year 2021,” Chery told analysts in a call. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair)