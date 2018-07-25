STMicro Q2 sales up 18 pct on strong demand across all products

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday that second-quarter revenue jumped by 18 percent from a year ago, driven by strong demand across its three product families.

Sales over the period came in at $2.27 billion, in line with an analyst average forecast in a Reuters poll. STMicro sees third-quarter net revenues growing by about 10 percent from the previous quarter.

It also confirmed its full-year targets, which include growth in 2018 revenues between about 14 and 17 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)