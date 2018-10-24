FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

STMicro Q3 profits rise on strong automotive, imaging sales

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported a jump in third-quarter sales and profits, driven by a strong performance of its automotive and imaging businesses.

Quarterly net revenue rose 11.2 percent from the second-quarter to $2.52 billion, slightly above the company’s midpoint target.

Operating income rose by 38 percent over the period to $398 million. Gross margin stood at 39.8 percent.

STMicro said it expected fourth-quarter revenues to grow by about 5.7 percent from the previous quarter, with a gross margin of 39.8 percent. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

