Consumer Goods and Retail

STMicroelectronics revenue beats forecasts on chip demand from car, phone makers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted second-quarter revenue ahead of analysts’ expectations as the Franco-Italian chipmaker benefited from strong demand for its chips used in smartphones to cars.

The Geneva-based company’s quarterly net revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.09 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

