Sept 4 (Reuters) - Aviation and energy infrastructure group Stobart said on Friday it was in early-stage discussions for the potential sale of its stake in regional airline Stobart Air and its leasing firm Propius.

The company, which acquired Stobart Air and Propius in April from the administrators of Connect Airways, said Falko Regional Aircraft Ltd was one of the interested parties. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)