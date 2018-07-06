FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018

Stobart CFO Richard Laycock resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Stobart Group finance chief Richard Laycock has decided to step down, the infrastructure and support services firm said on Friday, the latest in a series of changes in company leadership.

Last month, the company said it was terminating director and former CEO Andrew Tinkler’s employment, while investor Neil Woodford has called for chairman Iain Ferguson to resign.

The company gave no indication of the reasons for Laycock’s departure. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

