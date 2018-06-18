FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
June 18, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Stobart investor Neil Woodford calls for chairman to resign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Stobart investor Neil Woodford on Monday said Chairman Iain Ferguson should resign and reiterated his preference that Scottish businessman Philip Day be elected to the board.

Disagreements among the infrastructure and support services group’s board have already seen director and former chief executive Andrew Tinkler sacked, and investors including Woodford seek to elect Day to the board.

Woodford, the second-biggest investor in Stobart according to Thomson Reuters data, said a new chairman was needed to restore stability and “ensure that shareholder value creation continues in the manner that we have become accustomed to”.

Day had “extensive experience managing and leading diverse businesses in challenging environments whilst delivering excellent returns to shareholders”, Woodford said in a statement.

“I believe he will be a very strong and effective leader of Stobart Group at a time when the business needs just that. Ultimately, I would like him to become Chairman but that will be up to the Board to decide.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.