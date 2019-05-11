Britain's Stobart to name new chairman next week - Sky News

May 11 (Reuters) - British airport operator Stobart Group Ltd will name David Shearer, who is now chairman of equipment rental group Speedy Hire Plc, as its new chairman, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The appointment of Shearer, who will replace Iain Ferguson, is likely to be announced on May 15 when the infrastructure and support services group releases its results, Sky News reported here

Ferguson came under pressure to resign from Stobart investor Neil Woodford in June 2018, after board disagreements led to the sacking of director and former Chief Executive Officer Andrew Tinkler.

Stobart declined to comment on the Sky New report.