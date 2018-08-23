FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Stobart names new operating, finance chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - British airport operator Stobart has named a new chief operating officer, an interim finance chief and a non-executive director, as it looks to emerge from a tussle for control of its board among senior management.

Michael Williamson, who was most recently the finance chief at Gama Aviation Plc, will become Stobart’s interim CFO, while Nick Dilworth, currently the group’s commercial director, will be promoted to chief operating officer.

Ginny Pulbrook, who will join Stobart’s board as non-executive director, is a partner at Capital Market Communications and is known for co-founding public relations agency Citigate Dewe Rogerson. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

