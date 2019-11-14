Industrials
November 14, 2019 / 7:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Stobart Group suspends dividend as loss widens

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and support services company Stobart Group suspended its dividend to conserve cash and reported a bigger first-half loss on Thursday, hurt by impairment charges.

The company said its loss widened to 20.9 million pounds ($26.7 million) in the six months ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of 17.5 million pounds a year earlier.

However, it reported a 187% rise in underlying core earnings to 12.1 million pounds, driven by growth in its aviation and energy divisions. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

