Vodka maker Stock Spirits says 2017 trading ahead of its expectations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said trading in 2017 was slightly ahead of its expectations, led by a recovery in its key market Poland.

The company, which has been stabilising its Polish business after a period of sales declines, said the business performed well despite high competition.

Stock Spirits, which makes three-quarters of its revenue from Poland and Czech Republic, said both these markets continued to show growth in both volume and value terms.

The Eastern Europe-focused vodka maker had net sales revenue of 261 million euros ($312.3 million) and earned 28.4 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)