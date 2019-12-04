Stock Spirits annual profit doubles on higher demand in Poland, Czech Republic

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group said on Wednesday its annual profit more than doubled, driven by higher demand for its premium brand vodka in its biggest markets of Poland and the Czech Republic.

The Central- and Eastern Europe-focused maker of 1906, Stock Prestige and Vodka No.1, said its profit for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 came in at 28.3 million euros ($31.19 million) from 13.6 million euros last year, with volume growing by 8%.