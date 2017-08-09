FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits profit rises on high vodka demand in Poland
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

Stock Spirits profit rises on high vodka demand in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc said its operating profit rose 32 percent in the first half of the year on strong demand for its flavoured vodka in Poland.

Operating profit for the six months to June 30 rose to 16.5 million euros ($19.4 million), with volumes for flavoured vodka in Poland growing by 7.7 percent.

The company, which has been tackling a decline in its key Polish business, said the business has stabilised and that the initiatives put in place in 2016 are beginning to deliver tangible results in Poland.

Separately, the company said Paul Bal would be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Lesley Jackson who would step down in November this year. ($1 = 0.8517 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

