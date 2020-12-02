UPDATE 1-Stock Spirits earnings rise on higher consumption at homes

(Adds details, background, CEO comment)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits posted a higher annual core profit and proposed a special dividend on Wednesday as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand, supported by staycations-driven consumption boost during the summer.

The maker of 1906, Stock Prestige and Vodka No.1 said adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization rose to 71 million euros ($85.78 million) for the year ended Sept. 30 from 67 million euros a year earlier.

Stock Spirits saw strong volume growth in both Poland and the Czech Republic, which account for three-quarters of the company’s revenue, as people stocked up alcohol during lockdowns.

However, sales of alcoholic beverages to bars and restaurants have been hit due to virus curbs, with the world’s largest spirits makers Diageo and Pernod Ricard warning of a sales hit a few months back.

Stock Spirits proposed a final dividend for the year of 6.78 euro cents per share with a special dividend of 11 euro cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 20.55 euro cents per share, 130% higher from a year earlier.

“Our portfolio of brands performed strongly, boosted by consumers opting to buy familiar and trusted local brands during times of uncertainty, as well as by the trend towards staycations in our markets,” Chief Executive Officer Mirek Stachowicz said.

Stock Spirits, which has over 45 brands, exports to more than 50 countries worldwide, and is the second-biggest vodka firm in Poland with a 29.7% market share.