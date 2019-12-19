Stock Spirits' investor urges co to pay special dividend, review policy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Western Gate Private Investments, second-largest investor in Stock Spirits, on Thursday urged the vodkamaker for a special dividend and a review of the company’s capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, and dividend policy.

“Stock Spirits is a mid-cap Company that is neither growing or delivering returns,” said Western Gate Private Investments, which has a 10% stake in the company.

It asked for a dividend of 0.1219 euro per share.

Stock Spirits could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)