Financials
December 19, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Stock Spirits' investor urges co to pay special dividend, review policy

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Western Gate Private Investments, second-largest investor in Stock Spirits, on Thursday urged the vodkamaker for a special dividend and a review of the company’s capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, and dividend policy.

“Stock Spirits is a mid-cap Company that is neither growing or delivering returns,” said Western Gate Private Investments, which has a 10% stake in the company.

It asked for a dividend of 0.1219 euro per share.

Stock Spirits could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

