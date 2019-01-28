Stock Spirits top shareholder calls for removal of chairman

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc’s largest shareholder on Monday called for the removal of its Chairman David Maloney and senior independent director John Nicolson.

Western Gate Private Investments Ltd, which hold a 10 percent stake in Stock Spirits and represents the private family office of Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, said Stock Spirits was “suffering from the Board’s lack of clear growth strategy.” (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)