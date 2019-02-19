Australia's Stockland Corp HY profit plunges amid housing downturn

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Diversified property company Stockland Corporation Ltd on Wednesday posted a 56 percent drop in half-year net profit due to cooling housing markets and intensifying competition in the retail sector.

Net profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$300 million ($214.92 million), down 56.2 percent from last year.

Total revenue from its residential property segment for the half-year was A$658 million, down from the A$870 million it reported last year. ($1 = 1.3959 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)