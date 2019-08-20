Australia's Stockland reports 70% drop in annual profit

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian residential developer Stockland Corp on Wednesday posted a nearly 70% drop in annual net profit, citing devaluations in its retail centre and retirement living portfolios in the midst of a steep downturn in the local property market.

Statutory profit for the year ended June 30 came in at A$311 million ($210.70 million), compared with a profit of A$1.03 billion a year earlier.