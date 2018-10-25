FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's StoneCo prices IPO at $24 per share, above suggested price range- source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit card processor StoneCo Ltd priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $24 per share, above the initially suggested price range of $21-$23, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Strong demand allowed the company to pull forward the pricing, the source added, asking for anonymity to discuss the transaction freely. StoneCo had said in securities filings that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s payment affiliate Ant Financial and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had committed to invest in the offering. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

