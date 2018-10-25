UPDATE 1-Brazil's StoneCo prices IPO at $24 per share - source

(Adds details)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit card processor StoneCo Ltd priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $24 per share, above the initially suggested price range of $21-$23, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

Strong demand allowed the company to pull forward the pricing, the source added, shrugging off concerns that sent Nasdaq down 4.4 percent on Wednesday.

Even before setting the price for its shares, Stone had already lured for the IPO big-pocketed investors, such as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s BABA.N payment affiliate Ant Financial.

Stone said in a securities filing it intends to use the proceeds for mergers, acquisitions and working capital. It said it intends to grow by offering banking services and creating a loyalty program.

The company hired Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc as lead managers of the IPO.

Stone shares will debut on Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)