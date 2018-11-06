Company News
Brazil prosecutors open investigation into Stoneco software leak

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil prosecutors opened an investigation on Tuesday into a reported software leak at credit card processor StoneCo Ltd, according to documents seen by Reuters.

On Oct. 24, StoneCo reported an individual had publicly disclosed parts of certain parts of its source code and that it believed there had been no access to financial or personal information of its clients.

StoneCo, which did not comment on the matter immediately, listed its shares on Nasdaq on Oct. 25. (Reporting by Ricardo Britto Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Tom Brown)

