Slug and Lettuce owner reports solid Christmas sales growth

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Stonegate Pub Company IPO-SPC.L reported an 8-12 percent rise in sales over the Christmas period on Friday, the first major UK bar owner to report on holiday results in a sector that has been plagued by unseasonal weather and Brexit worries.

Stonegate, whose Slug and Lettuce chain is part of a portfolio of more than 700 British pubs, said festive events such New Year’s Eve and Boxing Day boosted sales by 12 percent in the two weeks to Jan 1.

Like-for-like sales growth was 7.8 percent and for the season’s key trading days, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, sales were up on average 8.3 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)