February 9, 2018 / 12:36 AM / in 15 hours

Candymaker Storck hit with slack-fill suit over its Werther's Caramels

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The U.S. unit of German sweets company August Storck KG was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit, alleging consumers were “tricked” into paying for air when they purchased sugar-free Werther’s Original Caramels and misled about the candy’s effect on blood glucose levels.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, a New York resident alleged that some 60 percent of the caramels’ 2.75 oz. bag was made up of mostly nonfunctional slack-fill, or empty space in packaging that does not serve a purpose.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sjU6B5

