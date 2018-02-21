FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 21, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Troeim, Midelfart sell NOK 886 mln stake in Norway's Storebrand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investors Tor Olav Troeim and Celina Midelfart have sold their stakes in Norwegian insurer Storebrand, they said on Wednesday.

Troeim’s Drew Holding sold 10 million shares while Midelfart Capital sold 3 million shares, corresponding to a combined stake for the couple of 2.8 percent of Storebrand’s shares.

The shares were sold at 68.15 Norwegian crowns each, for proceeds of 886 million Norwegian crowns ($112.85 million).

Haakon Fure has represented both Drew and Midelfart Capital on Storebrand’s board since September of 2015, the companies said. ($1 = 7.8512 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.