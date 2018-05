HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp evacuated non-essential workers from the Lena production platform in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of subtropical storm Alberto, the company said on Sunday.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp shut production on platforms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico due to Alberto and evacuated workers from those sites, the companies said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)