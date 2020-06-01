NHC says 80% chance of cyclone formation over Yucatan peninsula of Mexico

June 1 (Reuters) - An area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific tropical storm Amanda, over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, has 80% chance of cyclone formation in next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later today and a new tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days, the Miami-based forecaster said.