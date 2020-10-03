Gamma storm to bring heavy rain to southeast Mexico, NHC says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gamma weakened after making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in southeast Mexico off the Caribbean Sea, and a hurricane warning is no longer in effect, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

With winds now at 65 miles (100 km) per hour, a tropical storm warning has been issued for part of the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, including popular tourist destinations Cancun and Cozumel in Quintana Roo, the NHC said.

Heavy showers are expected in the region over the next several days, with maximum rainfall of as much as 15 inches (38 cm) across the northern parts of Quintana Roo and neighboring Yucatan state.

The storm touched down at midday near the beach city of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo at very close to hurricane strength before winds tapered off.