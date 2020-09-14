Tropical depression Twenty likely to become powerful hurricane, says U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Twenty is forecast to strengthen into a “powerful hurricane” over the central Atlantic by the latter part of the week, U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located about 1,025 miles (1,645 kilometers) west of Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), and is moving west-northwest, the NHC said.