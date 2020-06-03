Occidental Petroleum removing non-essential workers in Gulf of Mexico ahead of storm

HOUSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp is removing non-essential workers from some central Gulf of Mexico facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s Gulf of Mexico operations are continuing uninterrupted, the company said.

Other Gulf of Mexico operators, including Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp, BHP Petroleum and Hess Corp , said on Wednesday they are monitoring the storm but have not evacuated workers so far. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller and Erwin Seba in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)