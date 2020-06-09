Occidental Petroleum begins returning staff to U.S. Gulf of Mexico

June 9 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp has begun returning staff to some of its Gulf of Mexico facilities after storm Cristobal moved away from the region, the company said on Monday.

The company plans to return workers to all facilities on Tuesday and resume production when safe.

Occidental joined other energy companies that began preparations to resume oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Producers had evacuated 182 offshore facilities and shut in about a third of oil and gas production in wells as of Monday.