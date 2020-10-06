Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies, targets Mexico, U.S. Gulf Coast

(Reuters) - Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, intensified, with catastrophic winds expected to tear across Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula before taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds rose to 115 miles per hour (185 kph) on Tuesday and are forecast to accelerate further and strike Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Wednesday as “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the NHC said.

Yucatan officials were evacuating hotels in coastal Cancun and warned residents to stay inside.

The storm will reenter the Gulf of Mexico a day later and intensify with winds of up to 140 mph, the NHC said.

Delta is expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Florida by Friday. A U.S. landfall would break a record that dates back to 1916 for the most named storms to hit the United States, another milestone in a year marked by repeated natural disasters ranging from floods, to wildfires to tornados.

“This will be an impactful hurricane,” said Dan Kottlowski, lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather. Warm water and a lack of wind shear will allow the storm to quickly strengthen, he said.

Delta’s winds also could bring 30-foot seas to areas off the Louisiana coast, Kottlowski said, affecting shipping traffic and oil and gas production.

There have been so many Atlantic storms this year that forecasters have run out of pre-chosen names, turning to the Greek alphabet for the most recent. If Delta hits the coast, it would be the 10th named storm to strike the United States.

Oil workers were fleeing offshore platforms and producers were shutting in production on Tuesday, some for the fifth time this year.

Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP PLC, BHP Group, Equinor, Murphy Oil and Occidental Petroleum have begun removing staff and securing offshore facilities.

This year’s named storms so far have cost about $9 billion in insured losses, compared with $75 billion in 2017, according to Andrew Siffert, a vice president at reinsurance brokerage BMS Group.