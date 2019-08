HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - BP on Friday evacuated non-essential staff from its four operated offshore oil production platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, joining several other firms taking similar steps.

The oil major said the evacuations covered its Atlantic, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunderhorse platforms. Oil and gas production continues unaffected at the four facilities, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese)