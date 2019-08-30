Dorian becomes category 3 hurricane -NHC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dorian strengthened into a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale and could be a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Dorian was located about 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami based center said.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week, the NHC said. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)