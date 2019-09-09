Trump says looking into extending protected status for Bahamas immigrants after storm

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is talking to a lot of people about possibly extending temporary protected status, granted to people who cannot safely return to their countries, to immigrants from the hurricane-hit Bahamas.

But Trump, talking to reporters at the White House, said the United States must be careful and make sure immigrants from Bahamas are properly documented. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)