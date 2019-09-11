Bahamian officials say 2,500 people registered as missing in Dorian's wake

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bahamian officials said on Wednesday that 2,500 people have been registered as missing in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Dorian but cautioned the full list of missing has not been checked to see if any of those people are in shelters.

“This list has not yet been checked against government records of who are staying in shelters or who have been evacuated,” National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Carl Smith told a press conference. “The database processing is underway.”

Thousands of people are in shelters on the islands. Officials have confirmed 50 deaths caused by the Sept. 1 storm. (Reporting by Zach Fagenson in Nassau and Maria Caspani in New York, writing by Scott Malone, editing by Chris Reese)