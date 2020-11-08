NHC says storm Eta is making landfall along south-central coast of Cuba

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Eta was making landfall along the south-central coast of Cuba on Sunday and was forecast to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba and Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was about 90 miles (145 km) west of Camaguey, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.