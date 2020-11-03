Category 4 Hurricane Eta makes landfall near Nicaragua: U.S. NHC

Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

(Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Eta has made landfall near Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, while rapid weakening is expected as the center moves inland on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Eta was located about 15 miles (25 km) south-southwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.