Sept 10 (Reuters) - Florence has strengthened further into a Category Four hurricane in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The system is located about 1,230 miles (1,985 km) east southeast of Cape Fear in North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (195 km/h), the NHC said. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)