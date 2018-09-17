Florence to become an extratropical cyclone by Tuesday:NHC

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Florence is expected to weaken on Monday before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The tropical depression continues to produce widespread heavy rains over parts of North Carolina and north-eastern South Carolina into western Virginia and flash flooding will continue over portions of the western mid-Atlantic region, it said.

Florence is located about 145 miles (230 km) west-northwest of Greensboro, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km per hour). (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)