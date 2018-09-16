Kinder Morgan reopens South Carolina Fuel Terminals after Florence

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc reopened fuel terminals in South Carolina on Sunday after Tropical Storm Florence passed through the area, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Kinder Morgan’s recovery and start up efforts have begun,” said spokeswoman Katherine Hill. The company is working with authorities to re-enter its facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Monday.

Additionally, construction activities at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas terminal are expected to resume on Monday, she said. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney)