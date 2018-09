Sept 18 (Reuters) - Insured losses from winds and storm surge spurred by Hurricane Florence will range from $1.7 billion to $4.6 billion, catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said on Tuesday.

The estimate does not include the impact of ongoing flooding caused by the storm’s “unprecedented precipitation,” said AIR Worldwide, a Verisk Analytics Inc unit. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)