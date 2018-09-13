Winds from Florence moving ashore at N. Carolina Outer Banks -NHC

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tropical-storm-force winds, caused by hurricane Florence, are moving onshore of the outer banks of North Carolina with continued expectations of life-threatening storm surge and rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 220 miles (355 km) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), it said.

The center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later on Thursday, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday night and Friday, the NHC added. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)