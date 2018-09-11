Hurricane Florence weakens, to restrengthen late Tuesday: NHC

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hurricane Florence appears to have weakened slightly but is expected to restrengthen later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The category 4 hurricane is located about 950 miles (1,530 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kilometer per hour), the NHC added.

“The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.