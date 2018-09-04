FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 4, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NHC says Florence becomes third hurricane of 2018 season

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Florence has strengthened into the third hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The hurricane is located about 1,270 miles (2,045 kilometers) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), NHC said.

“Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but weakening is forecast to begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.