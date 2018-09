Sept 3 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp shut oil and gas production at two Gulf of Mexico platforms as Tropical Storm Gordon approached the region, it said in a statement on Monday.

Anadarko evacuated staff and halted output at its Horn Mountain and Marlin platforms in Gulf of Mexico ahead of the storm. All other Anadarko operated and producing facilities continued production, the company said in the statement. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Dan Grebler)