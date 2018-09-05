Tropical storm Gordon weakens into a depression

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gordon has weakened into a tropical depression over central Mississippi with continued threats of heavy rains and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The depression is located about 25 miles (40 km) south-southeast of Jackson, Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour(55 km/h), it said.

Gordon is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.